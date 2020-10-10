In Lebanon, a fuel oil tank exploded in a residential area of ​​Beirut, Tariq al-Jedid. On Friday, October 9, reports TASS…

As a result of the explosion, a violent fire broke out. Special services arrived at the scene. Lebanese army soldiers and civil defense volunteers evacuated people from the warehouse building and from nearby houses. Doctors are working.

According to the Lebanese TV channel “Al-jadid”, Three people were killed, 50 were injured. Many of the victims were poisoned by carbon dioxide. Previously reported two deaths in the explosion.

Residents of the building where the warehouse was located told the TV channel that the owner stored diesel fuel there for the electric generator, according to other sources, the warehouse kept cans of gasoline and a tank with fuel oil.

On-site specialists check whether explosives were stored in the warehouse. The exact cause of the explosion has not yet been established.

On August 4, an explosion occurred in the area of ​​the seaport of Beirut near the Lebanese naval base. According to the official version of the authorities, about 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate seized by customs six years ago were detonated.

As a result, the facades of several buildings located near the port collapsed, and houses and offices were damaged. In particular, the building of the Russian Embassy in Lebanon was damaged, where glass was broken. According to the latest data, the explosion killed more than 150 people, injured over 6 thousand. Because of the explosion, about 4 thousand buildings were completely or partially destroyed.