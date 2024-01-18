Biodiesel will increase from the current 14% to 20%; sustainable aviation fuel, SAF will start at 1% of kerosene

The percentage of ethanol blended in gasoline will increase. Today, it is at 27%. It will rise to 30% by 2030. The new proportion is contained in the PL report 4,516known as Fuel of the Future.

The project was sent by the Executive to Congress. Focuses on the energy transition. And it expands the use of biofuels. In addition to ethanol, there are new rules for biodiesel and SAF (Sustainable Air Fuel), an acronym in English that means sustainable air fuel.

According to the deputy Arnaldo Jardim (Cidadania-SP), rapporteur of the proposal, the text will be delivered to the Chamber at the beginning of February. The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), called the 1st session for February 5th, a Monday. According to the politician from São Paulo, he has the support of Arthur Lira (PP-AL), president of the Chamber.

Another definition that will appear in the report is that the percentage of biodiesel will increase from the current 14% to 20% of the total. It is predicted that it could increase up to 25%. The definition of the pace of increase will be made by the CNPE (National Energy Policy Council).

Investment

Increasing the percentage of ethanol will require investment. Today, the industry does not have the installed capacity to increase the percentage in the defined volume. According to Arnaldo Jardim's calculations, an investment of R$200 billion will be required.

This value, he said, will all come from the private market. According to him, this is an investment that will have quick results. The expansion will have an immediate result in the sale of more ethanol, given the increase in the mixture.

“If the government needs to invest, something is wrong. Firstly, because today we live in a very tight fiscal situation. The government has priorities, the need to invest in issues that are more immediate, I'm talking from a social point of view, health, education, emergency issues”, said Arnaldo Jardim.

In the case of biodiesel, the industry already has the installed capacity to expand the mixture. There will be no immediate need for a large investment.

Jardim refutes the arguments that, with the increase in the percentage of biodiesel and ethanol, there will be inflationary pressure on the fuel.



For Arnaldo Jardim, there is no risk of the increase in the mixture of ethanol in gasoline and biodiesel in diesel putting pressure on inflation

“This analysis [de que aumentar a mistura de etanol na gasolina e no biodiesel pode impactar negativamente a inflação] can't stand the numbers. This was an argument used in the previous government, when the mixture was reduced from 13% to 10%. It did not result in any reduction in the price of diesel and now the growth in the mixture also did not impact the price of diesel. Then the account closes”he said.

