Requests for review by 3 senators should leave analysis of the text for the first week of September in the Infrastructure Committee and in the plenary
The Senate Infrastructure Committee postponed the vote on the bill 528 of 2020known as Fuel of the Future. In a meeting this Tuesday (Aug 20, 2024), 3 senators presented a request for a longer review of the senator’s opinion. Venetian Vital do Rêgo (MDB-PB).
Venetian had available the report last Wednesday (14.Aug), but only read it to the committee this Tuesday. The senators Marcos Pontes (PL-SP), Esperidiao Amin (PP-SC) and Augusta Brito (PT-CE) requested views, which were granted by the committee president, Confucius Moura (MDB-RO), until the 1st week of September.
There is intention that the topic also be voted on in the Senate Plenary in the next period of concentrated effort by senators, scheduled for the 1st week of next month.
One of the main discussions about the text, co-processed diesel from Petrobraswas left out of the report. The product manufactured by the state-owned company from vegetable oils that are processed together with fossil diesel in refineries was not included in the mandate created for blending biodiesel.
Approved by the Chamber of Deputies on March 13th This year, the Fuel of the Future bill was stalled in the Senate awaiting the report. Supported by the agribusiness sector, the government and, to a large extent, the energy sector, the main point of divergence in the text was whether or not to include co-processed products.
The product, created by Petrobras, is made from the processing of raw materials of plant origin, such as soybean oil. This renewable content is processed together with the petroleum derivative. The state-owned company and IBP (Brazilian Institute of Oil and Gas) wanted the co-processed product to be able to count towards the new minimum blend mandates created by the law.
Another topic that was discussed and maintained is the blending of biomethane with natural gas. According to the text, there will be an incentive to blend biomethane with commercialized natural gas, with targets to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emissions by 1% in 2026 and reach 10% in 2030.
The text establishes that natural gas producers or importers must prove the purchase or use of a minimum quantity of biomethane or the acquisition of CGOB (Certificate of Guarantee of Origin of Biomethane), which will be negotiated by the market, such as in auctions.
Veneziano made small changes to the biomethane part. He stipulated that the CNPE (National Energy Policy Council) may review the percentages if biomethane production is still not sufficient to meet demand. Natural gas-fired thermoelectric plants that supply energy to the SIN (National Interconnected System) will be exempt from the obligation.
Fuel of the Future Highlights
Veneziano also maintained the central points of the Fuel of the Future, sent by the government and attached to others that were already being processed in the Chamber. The text creates a new regulatory framework for biofuels, with incentives for the production of biodiesel, ethanol, green diesel, biomethane and sustainable aviation fuel.
- ethanol in gasoline – the mixture currently at 27% will increase to 30% and could reach 35%, provided that its “technical viability” is confirmed;
- biodiesel in diesel – addition will increase by 1 percentage point from 2025, starting at 15% and reaching 20% in 2030;
- sustainable aviation fuel – to promote the production and use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), airlines will be required to reduce carbon emissions by gradually implementing SAF. Domestic operators will have to reduce emissions by 1% per year from 2027, peaking in 2037 with a 10% reduction;
- green diesel – the program encourages the production of green diesel, produced from renewable raw materials, and provides for the gradual adoption of this sustainable fuel in the fleet of diesel-powered vehicles throughout the country. According to the text, the CNPE (National Energy Policy Council) will be responsible for establishing, each year (from 2027 to 2037), the mandatory minimum blend of green diesel in diesel, which will be limited to 3%;
- synthetic fuels – proposes the creation of a regulatory framework for synthetic fuels, known as e-Fuel. They are produced from the electrochemical reaction between hydrogen and carbon dioxide. The objective is to encourage domestic production, which could help reduce carbon dioxide emissions, as they are produced using renewable sources, such as biomass;
- carbon capture and storage – the proposal also creates a legal framework for the capture and storage of carbon dioxide. The action must be authorized by the ANP (National Petroleum and Natural Gas Agency). Petrobras will be authorized to carry out the activity.
