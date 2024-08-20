Requests for review by 3 senators should leave analysis of the text for the first week of September in the Infrastructure Committee and in the plenary

The Senate Infrastructure Committee postponed the vote on the bill 528 of 2020known as Fuel of the Future. In a meeting this Tuesday (Aug 20, 2024), 3 senators presented a request for a longer review of the senator’s opinion. Venetian Vital do Rêgo (MDB-PB).

Venetian had available the report last Wednesday (14.Aug), but only read it to the committee this Tuesday. The senators Marcos Pontes (PL-SP), Esperidiao Amin (PP-SC) and Augusta Brito (PT-CE) requested views, which were granted by the committee president, Confucius Moura (MDB-RO), until the 1st week of September.

There is intention that the topic also be voted on in the Senate Plenary in the next period of concentrated effort by senators, scheduled for the 1st week of next month.

One of the main discussions about the text, co-processed diesel from Petrobraswas left out of the report. The product manufactured by the state-owned company from vegetable oils that are processed together with fossil diesel in refineries was not included in the mandate created for blending biodiesel.

Approved by the Chamber of Deputies on March 13th This year, the Fuel of the Future bill was stalled in the Senate awaiting the report. Supported by the agribusiness sector, the government and, to a large extent, the energy sector, the main point of divergence in the text was whether or not to include co-processed products.

The product, created by Petrobras, is made from the processing of raw materials of plant origin, such as soybean oil. This renewable content is processed together with the petroleum derivative. The state-owned company and IBP (Brazilian Institute of Oil and Gas) wanted the co-processed product to be able to count towards the new minimum blend mandates created by the law.

Another topic that was discussed and maintained is the blending of biomethane with natural gas. According to the text, there will be an incentive to blend biomethane with commercialized natural gas, with targets to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emissions by 1% in 2026 and reach 10% in 2030.

The text establishes that natural gas producers or importers must prove the purchase or use of a minimum quantity of biomethane or the acquisition of CGOB (Certificate of Guarantee of Origin of Biomethane), which will be negotiated by the market, such as in auctions.

Veneziano made small changes to the biomethane part. He stipulated that the CNPE (National Energy Policy Council) may review the percentages if biomethane production is still not sufficient to meet demand. Natural gas-fired thermoelectric plants that supply energy to the SIN (National Interconnected System) will be exempt from the obligation.

Fuel of the Future Highlights

Veneziano also maintained the central points of the Fuel of the Future, sent by the government and attached to others that were already being processed in the Chamber. The text creates a new regulatory framework for biofuels, with incentives for the production of biodiesel, ethanol, green diesel, biomethane and sustainable aviation fuel.