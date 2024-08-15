The bill had its opinion presented by Senator Veneziano Vital do Rêgo (MDB-PB) and should be voted on next week in the Senate

The senator Venetian Vital do Rêgo (MDB-PB) presented the report of the bill on Wednesday (Aug 14, 2024) 528 of 2020known as Fuel of the Future. The opinion should be voted on next Tuesday (August 20) by the Senate Infrastructure Committee and may be considered by the plenary session next week, according to the Poder360.

One of the main discussions about the text, Petrobras’ co-processed diesel, was left out of the report. The product manufactured by the state-owned company from vegetable oils that are processed together with fossil diesel in refineries was not included in the mandate created for blending biodiesel. Here is the full of the report (PDF – 234 kB).

Approved by the Chamber of Deputies on March 13th This year, the Fuel of the Future bill was stalled in the Senate awaiting the report. Supported by the agribusiness sector, the government and, to a large extent, the energy sector, the main point of divergence in the text was whether or not to include co-processed products.

The product, created by Petrobrasis made from the processing of raw materials of plant origin, such as soybean oil. This renewable content is processed together with the petroleum derivative. The state-owned company and the IBP (Brazilian Institute of Oil and Gas) wanted the co-processed product to be able to count towards the new minimum blend mandates created by the law.

Another topic that was discussed and maintained is the blending of biomethane with natural gas. The text will create a mandate for biomethane in commercialized natural gas, which will start at 1% in 2026 and reach 10% in 2030. The progress of implementation each year will be determined by the CNPE (National Energy Policy Council).

The text establishes that natural gas producers or importers must prove the purchase or use of a minimum quantity of biomethane or the acquisition of CGOB (Certificate of Guarantee of Origin of Biomethane), which will be negotiated by the market, such as in auctions.

According to the Gas Forum, which brings together business associations operating in the gas market, the mandatory blend of biomethane will cost R$570 million per year to consumers. Lucien Belmonte, coordinator of the forum and CEO of Abividro (Brazilian Association of Glass Industries) says the proposal is schizophrenic.

“The government is schizophrenic in the development of energy policy. On the one hand, they are creating Gas for Employment, but on the other hand, they have a bill with government support that increases the price of natural gas. This is a very bad sign, it is an increase in costs for everyone that takes away the competitiveness of the industry by imposing a more expensive technological route.”he said.

Veneziano also maintained the central points of the Fuel of the Future, sent by the government and attached to others that were already being processed in the Chamber. The text creates a new regulatory framework for biofuels, with incentives for the production of biodiesel, ethanol, green diesel, biomethane and sustainable aviation fuel.

Read the highlights of the Fuel of the Future project