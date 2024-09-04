Bill that creates mandates for sustainable aviation fuel, biomethane and green diesel returns to the Chamber with a section that could increase electricity bills

The PL (Bill) 528 of 2020known as Fuel of the Futurewas approved this Wednesday (September 4, 2024) by the Senate and will return to the Chamber of Deputies. The vote was symbolic, when there is no nominal record of each congressman’s vote.

Here’s what the text says:

ethanol in gasoline – the mixture currently at 27% will increase to 30% and could reach 35%, as long as its “technical feasibility”;

biodiesel in diesel – addition will increase by 1 percentage point from 2025, starting at 15% and reaching 20% ​​in 2030.

The proposal, which creates mandates for sustainable fuel, biomethane and green diesel, passed the Upper House with the inclusion of a rider – a passage unrelated to the original text. The senator Iraja (PSD-TO) approved Amendment 45, which creates benefits for solar generation.

According to the excerpt, it equals “the 30-month deadline for mini-generators to start injecting energy” and “120 days for mini generators”. The measure extends the deadline for more captive users of energy distributors to join the distributed generation modality (own generation).

According to experts, extending the deadline could create distortions in the electricity sector and increase the electricity bill for ordinary citizens.

HIGHLIGHTS

The rapporteur, senator Venetian Vital do Rêgo (MDB-PB), made some changes to the text, which had already been approved by the Chamber of Deputies.

The congressman accepted several amendments (partially or totally) and vetoed proposals that, if approved, he justified, would harm the predictability of production for the biodiesel sector, stimulated by the gradual increase in the biodiesel blend content in diesel oil.

The increase in the consumption of biofuels is the main point of the Fuel of the Future.

One of the main discussions about the text, Petrobras’ co-processed diesel, was left out of the report. The product manufactured by the state-owned company from vegetable oils processed together with fossil diesel in refineries was not included in the mandate created for blending biodiesel.

Veneziano had made the report available on Wednesday (14 August), but the vote was postponed due to requests for more time for analysis, which were granted by the president of the Senate Infrastructure Committee, Confucius Moura (MDB-RO).