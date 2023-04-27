New round of reductions on the recommended fuel price lists in Italy. According to the usual survey by Staffetta Quotidiana, this morning Eni reduced the recommended diesel prices by two cents per litre. For IP and Q8 we register a decrease of one cent/litre on petrol and two cents/litre on diesel. For Tamoil -2 cents/litre on petrol.

These are the average prices communicated by the operators to the price Observatory of the Ministry of Economic Development and elaborated by the Staffetta, recorded at 8 am yesterday morning on about 18,000 plants: self-service petrol at 1.870 euro/litre (-2 thousandths, companies 1.871 , white pumps 1.869), diesel at 1.734 euro/litre (-1, companies 1.735, white pumps 1.731). Petrol served at 2.008 euro/litre (-1, companies 2.047, white pumps 1.930), diesel at 1.875 euro/litre (-2, companies 1.915, white pumps 1.795). LPG served at 0.768 euro/litre (unchanged, companies 0.778, white pumps 0.756), methane served at 1.645 euro/kg (-2, companies 1.642, white pumps 1.648), LNG 1.526 euro/kg (-3, companies 1.518 euro/ kg, white pumps 1.533 euro/kg).

These are the prices on the motorways: self-service petrol 1.933 euro/litre (served 2.195), self-service diesel 1.816 euro/litre (served 2.093), LPG 0.877 euro/litre, methane 1.684 euro/kg, LNG 1.496 euro/kg.