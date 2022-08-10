Fuel | Minister Saarikko advocates reimbursement of fuel costs in sparsely populated areas

The minister sees lowering the fuel tax as a bad way to curb rising fuel prices.

The Treasury minister Annika Saarikko (center) advocates reimbursement of high fuel costs in sparsely populated areas. The minister tells his position to Rural Future.

“There are many areas in Finland where everyday life cannot go on without your own car. Inflation has hit these areas hard,” Saarikko, who heads the city center, tells Maaseudun Tulevaisuu.

Saarikko says that, however, it is not possible to quickly respond to a sudden rise in prices by creating a completely new support model. According to the newspaper, the support model is not coming in the near future, which is why Saariko’s exit can be interpreted as an election promise. Parliamentary elections will be held in Finland next spring.

The minister sees lowering the fuel tax as a bad way to curb rising fuel prices. The newspaper writes that there is no certainty as to whether the tax reduction would be fully transferred to the pump prices.

In February, the Ministry of Finance started preparations to create an income- and region-based support model for households. According to Rural Future, the aim of the model is to increase, among other things, the climate justice of the energy tax system. According to the newspaper, the work is to be completed by the spring government negotiations.