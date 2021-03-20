In the Saratov region, there was a fuel leak from an oil pipeline. This is stated in a message posted on website regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The incident occurred at the section of the Samara-Tikhoretsk oil pipeline of the Saratov Regional Oil Pipeline Administration branch of Transneft-Privolga JSC (Saratov RNU). “There are no threats to settlements. There is no threat of pollution of water bodies, ”the Ministry of Emergency Situations assured.

RIA News with reference to the representative of the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, specifies that the distance from the leak to the nearest settlement – Orlovka – is five kilometers, and the filling area is about 700 square meters. “At the place of work on the collection and disposal of oil products is carried out by the Samara District Oil Pipeline Administration – 40 people, 15 pieces of equipment,” the department said.

Earlier in March, in the Khabarovsk Territory, on the Far Eastern Railway, 18 oil tanks derailed. As a result of the incident, no one was injured, but the movement of passenger trains had to be delayed.