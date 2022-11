How did you feel about this article?

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The government of Argentina reached an agreement on Tuesday (22) with employers and unions to raise the obligatory minimum wage by 20% in the country, where high inflation persists.

The increase, the third so far this year, was agreed during a meeting of the Salary Council, which brings together representatives of the Argentine government, business chambers and union centrals.

According to union sources, the Council agreed that the 20% increase be applied in four installments: 7% in December, 6% in January, 4% in February and 3% in March.

In this way, the new minimum wage will reach 69,500 pesos (about R$2,260 at the official exchange rate) in March, which implies a 110.5% recovery between last March and March 2023.

According to official data, Argentina accumulated inflation of 66.1% in the first nine months of the year, while wages grew by an average of 61.2% in the same period.

The new value that the minimum wage will reach in March is below the current value of the basic basket of food and services for a typical family, of 139,737 pesos (about R$4,550).