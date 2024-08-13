Fuel | Gasoline has been available in Finland this week at a price of 1.6 euros per liter – In the background “mysterious logic”

Fuel|Since the beginning of the week, fuel has been available from individual stations at favorable prices. The expert explains the reasons behind the low prices.

Fuel has received in Finland since the beginning of the week at favorable prices.

According to the fuel prices tracking website 95-octane gasoline, the lowest price on Tuesday was 1.6 euros per liter at Tapaninkylä’s Neste express station in Helsinki.

On Tuesday, the cheapest 98-octane gasoline cost 1.761 euros per liter at the Neste oil express station in Espoo. The same station also had the cheapest diesel, which cost 1.572 euros per liter.

Monday’s average price at the stations tracked by the site was 1.799 euros per liter for 95-octane gasoline, 1.9 euros per liter for 98-octane gasoline and 1.698 euros per liter for diesel.

Autontuojat ja -teollisuus ry managing director Tero Kallio says that the most significant factor behind the price of fuels is the market price of crude oil.

The price of Brent quality oil has fallen by about five percent in a month, and according to Kallio, it roughly corresponds to the drop in pump prices as well.

According to Kallio, fuel is also often cheaper in the summer, when less diesel oil is used for heating in the global north.

The extreme price variation of about thirty cents between stations is also typical within Finland, says Kallio.

“When there are many stations and the entrepreneur sets the prices himself, the price will vary.”

According to Kallio, fuel in the north is usually ten cents more expensive than in the south due to transportation costs.

“The same station where the cheapest fuel in Finland is today will not necessarily be the cheapest in Finland tomorrow,” says Kallio.

“The price of fuel follows a mysterious logic, fuel refiners say too.”

The rock according to it, it cannot be seen that the price of fuel is going strongly in one direction or the other.

In the long term, however, prices have clearly come down from well over two euros per liter, which Russia’s attack on Ukraine and the resulting energy crisis brought, says Kallio.

“The energy crisis calmed down a little over a year ago, and in addition to that, the government’s tax reduction at the beginning of the year and the continuation of the easing of the distribution obligation have also lowered the price of fuel,” says Kallio.