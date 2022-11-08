The prices of fuel at the pump are still rising, despite the backward step in the prices of refined products. Self gasoline above 1.7 euros / liter, diesel at 1.86 euros / liter. According to the usual survey by Staffetta Quotidiana, this morning Eni increased the recommended gasoline prices by two cents per liter. For IP we register +1 cent / liter on petrol and +2 on diesel, for Q8 +3 cents on green and +0.5 on diesel.

These are the averages of the prices communicated by the managers to the Price Observatory of the Ministry of Economic Development and processed by the Staffetta, measured at 8 yesterday morning on about 15 thousand plants: self-service petrol at 1.705 euros / liter (+5, companies 1.706, white pumps 1,702), diesel at 1,864 euros / liter (+1, 1,865 companies, 1,860 white pumps). Petrol served at 1,846 euros / liter (+6, 1,888 companies, 1,762 white pumps), diesel to 2,003 euros / liter (+1, 2,046 companies, 1,919 white pumps). LPG served at 0.770 euros / liter (-1, companies 0.777, white pumps 0.762), methane served at 2.223 euros / kg (-29, companies 2.267, white pumps 2.187), LNG 2.438 euros / kg (-42, companies 2.528 euros / kg, white pumps 2.375 euros / kg).

These are the prices on motorways: self-service petrol 1.816 euros / liter (2.074 served), self-service diesel 1.964 euros / liter (2.218 served), LPG 0.857 euros / liter, natural gas 2.484 euros / kg, LNG 2.377 euros / kg.