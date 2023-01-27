Price stabilization could cost US$46 billion to US$175 billion from 2023 to 2027, if implemented along the lines of Colombia

A fuel price stabilization fund, like the one implemented in Colombia, could have a deficit of US$ 44 billion in 2022, according to an investment bank estimate. USB BB.

The bank’s analysts used the Colombia stabilization fund model to estimate how the measure would work in Brazil. In the period from 2015 to 2021, the deficit would be US$ 42 billion. The projection for the next 4 years, from 2023 to 2027, ranges from US$ 46 billion to US$ 175 billion.

According to the report, the amounts imply that the government would have to raise additional amounts to fund the fund. This is because the estimated total annual revenue of the federal government from the oil production sector is between US$ 26 billion and US$ 35 billion.

In an interview with Power360the chief analyst for Oil and Natural Gas at UBS, Luiz Carvalho, stated that there are not many direct parallels between the 2 countries, in addition to having the sector structured around state-owned oil companies, such as Ecopetrol in Colombia and the Petrobras in Brazil.

“Not necessarily the stabilization fund approved in Colombia would be the same to be approved, for example, here in Brazil. The purpose of the report is to show that, in the first place, the stabilization fund has not worked anywhere in the world”, he stated.

In Colombia, the fund presented a deficit of US$ 9.1 billion in 2022. The mechanism works as a cushion to avoid transfers of oil price instability to the final consumer. In Brazil, a similar measure was proposed in early 2022.

The mechanism works based on a reference price for oil. If oil goes up on the international market, producers bear the difference between the reference price and the quotation of the commodity, being compensated by the government. If it falls below the reference, the difference helps to compose the background.

“The problem is that this will not necessarily happen in a balanced way. It may be that the price of oil remains above the reference for a long time. And if that happens, as is the case in Colombia, you will have a deficit in this fund that will have to be covered by some public revenue.”, stated Carvalho.

According to the analyst, the fund serves to cushion price instabilities, “as long as they cancel out over time”.

In the period from 2015 to 2021, the government had to pay US$6.1 billion in compensation to Ecopetrol via the price stabilization fund. According to the report, based on data from the Colombian state-owned company, Ecopetrol has received compensation every year since 2009.

Carvalho disagrees with the idea that a stabilization fund would stop putting pressure on Petrobras, since the state company would not have to subsidize fuel prices.

“In most cases, basically what happens is that the oil company ends up being the company that pays the bill. It ends up being overcharged or otherwise taxed by the government for the government to raise money to pay the company itself.”said.

On the other hand, if Brazil had a price stabilization fund like Colombia’s, the price of gasoline and diesel would be in the range of R$2 to R$3 per liter, according to the study.

On Tuesday (24.jan.2023), Petrobras announced the 1st increase in the price of gasoline in the refineries of the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The liter will be sold at R$ 3.08 for distributors – an increase of R$ 0.23.

According to the weekly price survey of ANP (National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels), gasoline was sold at R$ 4.98 per liter last week and diesel S10, at R$ 6.43.

In 2016, Petrobras adopted a price correction system which considers changes in the exchange rate and the value of a barrel of oil on the international market. Costs such as ship freight, internal transport costs and port fees are also considered in the formula.

This shields the company against political interventions to hold readjustments. On the other hand, in times of instability –as was 2022 because of the war between Russia and Ukraine–, price increases end up being almost constant and this is directly felt by consumers.

After the PPI began to be adopted, the state-owned company started to have successive profits and distributed dividends in a record manner.