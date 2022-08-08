Fuel | Fuel prices continue to fall: Diesel is already available for less than two euros a liter in some places

The cheapest diesel in Finland was available on Sunday from Teboil in Kouvola, where diesel cost 1.994 euros per liter.

On Sunday, you could get the cheapest diesel in Finland from Teboil located on Teollisuustie in Kouvola, where diesel cost 1.994 euros per liter.

The most expensive diesel was on Sunday at the Futura station in Kaamanen kievari in Inari. There, the price of diesel per liter was almost one euro more than in Kouvola: 2.937 euros.

Also On Sunday, 95E10 gasoline was the cheapest in Finland at the same Teboil from Kouvola. Gasoline there cost 2.034 euros per liter.

According to the site, the average price of diesel was 2.125 euros per liter on Sunday and 2.180 euros per liter of 95E10 gasoline.

Polttoaine.net is an independent fuel price tracking website, whose price information is updated based on information provided by motorists and others interested in fuel prices.