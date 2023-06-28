Home page politics

From: Florian Nauman

Protests against the burning of the Koran in Sweden: In January, demonstrators marched in front of the embassy in London. © IMAGO/Zuma Wire

In the struggle to join NATO, Sweden is threatened with further problems: the police have allowed another of the Koran burnings scourged by Erdogan.

Stockholm – Sweden is still waiting for the green light from Turkey to join NATO. A new development could make the request even more difficult – and literally cause socio-political explosives. The police have approved a request for an anti-Koran demonstration in Stockholm. This is reported, among other things, by the broadcaster TV4.

At first it was even said that the burning of a Koran had been permitted. Swedish media put this message into perspective a little later. It is now unclear whether this will happen. The background is an administrative one: there is currently a fire ban in the entire Stockholm region – because of the warm weather and the associated risk of fire. The regulation has been in force since June 12.

Burning of the Koran in Sweden: Provocation also for Erdogan – massive police presence expected

In any case, the location of the event is explosive: the demonstration is to take place in front of the mosque on central Stockholm’s Medborgarplatsen. The authorities apparently fear tensions. According to the report, police have called in reinforcements from across the country for Wednesday afternoon (June 28)’s appointment. Wednesday is the first day of the Islamic festival of sacrifice, Eid al-Adha.

In contrast to similar actions, the well-known right-wing extremist Rasmus Paludan is said not to be behind the plans this time. All that is known is that a man “in his 30s” from the suburb of Järna submitted the application. It is the first such action since courts ruled that police bans on burning the Koran were unlawful.

Sweden: Burning of the Koran is a constant point of contention – Erdogan reacted with outrage in the spring

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had used earlier Koran burnings in Sweden as an opportunity for harsh criticism and a further delay in joining NATO. However, there are also massive concerns within Sweden about the burning of copies of the scriptures, which are holy for devout Muslims. The domestic secret service Säpo, for example, castigated them as “hate drivers”. svt.se noted.

The Swedish right-wing populists of the Sverigedemokrater, on the other hand, had declared the burning of the Koran to be legitimate, at least in the light of Erdogan’s anger. Even NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg commented on the incidents in the spring. “I conveyed to Turkey that people can have different views on the burning of the Koran,” he said in March. “Many countries have laws prohibiting this type of action, but you can’t ban everything you don’t like.”

Swedes can now expect further sharp debates about freedom of expression, its limits and consideration in the coexistence of different worldviews. Earlier burning actions had also triggered protests among Muslims abroad. (fn)