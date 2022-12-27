The future Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad (PT), told journalists, on the afternoon of this Tuesday (27.Dec.2022), that there is still no decision on the exemption on fuels and that the discussion on the subject will be taken to the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

Haddad said he had met with the current Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and his team to discuss a possible solution on the subject, as the exemption is expected to end at the end of this year. If the measure is not extended, the prices of gasoline, diesel and cooking gas may rise after Lula takes office.

Leaving the CCBB (Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil) – the headquarters of the transition – to meet Lula at the Meliá hotel, in Brasília, the future minister said that he would take the scenarios presented by Guedes as a solution to the president-elect.

Haddad also announced that Lula should announce the names for the presidencies of Caixa Federal and Banco do Brasil this week.