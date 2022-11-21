To counter the expensive fuel and give breath to the Italians in March was decided on temporary cut in excise duties on petrol and diesel valid until 31 December 2022. In the last month of validity, this measure could undergo adjustments with the discount that it would go from 30.5 cents/litre (25 cents + VAT) to 18.3 cents (15 cents + VAT).

Gasoline excise cut until

The excise duty cut on petrol and diesel remains in effect until December 31st 2022 but in the last month of validity the amount of the government discount will be 18.3 cents. From the draft of a decree of the decree expected in the CDM together with the Maneuver 2023 the remodulation of the cut would emerge.

Petrol and diesel could continue to cost over 2 euros per litre

From 1 to 31 December 2022, the excise duty on petrol would rise from 478.40 euros per 1,000 liters to 578.40 euros with the increment at the pump being 10 cents a litre. The excise duty on diesel instead it would go up from 367.40 euros per 1,000 liters to 467.40 euros, always with an increase of 10 cents per litre. Finally, for LPG, the value would pass from 182.61 euros per 1,000 liters to 216.67.

Petrol and diesel excise prices

In practical terms, the cut of 18.5 cents on the assemblies could restore i fuel prices to cross the threshold again again 2 euros per litreespecially as regards the quotation of the diesel. Gasoline, on the other hand, should cost approx 1.9 euros per litre.

Rising fuel prices, what are the real causes? The newsauto investigation.

If the draft reduction of the cut is confirmed, difficult months await motorists, as already predicted by the Codacons which in a note explains: “the reduction in the cut in excise duties will cause an immediate rise in the prices of petrol and diesel at the pump of 12.2 cents per liter and greater spending equal to +6.1 euros per full house, +146 euros per year per family assuming two full monthly of fuel, an account that rises with the increase in the use of the car by citizens”.

Dear fuels, there is speculation

In any case on fuels there is a strong speculation because oil prices have returned to pre-war 2021 levels in Ukraine, i.e. approx 90 dollars a barrel. But then the average prices of petrol and diesel in self-service mode were just over 1,500 euros per litre while now they cost 2 euros per litre.

The cut on excise duties reported for a short time i distributor prices under the threshold of 2 euros per litrebut with growing international tensions and the announced Russian oil embargopetrol and diesel are stationed near the threshold 2 euros per litre.

