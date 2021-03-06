At the Mendeleev oil refinery in the village of Konstantinovsky, Yaroslavl region, there was a strong fire, according to the website of the regional Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

As transfers RIA News, two 600 cubic meter fuel tanks caught fire at about 20:00 local time.

An hour later, the fire was localized, after which the emergency services began to cool the fuel tanks.

It is noted that there is no data on the victims, the threat of an oil spill and the risk of the spread of fire did not arise.