As consume less fuel with our car? Today what behaviors to implement, what to do and what tangible contribution we can make for the reduction in fuel consumption and at the same time also reduce polluting emissions. It's a question that many ask themselves, typical questions on reducing fuel consumption also included in quizzes to get a B driving licence.

How to consume less fuel with your car

How to reduce fuel consumption, petrol or diesel, with the car and therefore also reduce pollution? A few simple tips are enough to consume less fuel with our car And reduce polluting emissions (also from particulates): they are also valid for electric cars.

Pollution can be reduced by adopting various measures and solutions which also reduce fuel costs

check the engine, especially if diesel and if the car is over 10 years old. Calibration of the electronic injectors can significantly reduce exhaust smoke, consumption and therefore pollution.

check the tire pressure of the car. Traveling with inadequate pressure consumes more and obviously pollutes more, even 2/5% more.

The pressure gauge is the necessary tool for optimal control of tire pressure in order to reduce fuel consumption.

reduce cruising speed on the highway: applying one driving style fluid do not exceed 110 km/h on the motorway and 90 on other roads. Between 130 km/h and 110 km/h the reduction in consumption and emissions is significant.

try to maintain a constant speed pace, avoid repeated acceleration and braking, anticipate slowdown or stopping phases. With this driving style you significantly reduce consumption and extend the life of the mechanics and above all of the car engine. We remember with this driving style the engine can even exceed 1 million km and maintaining constant, moderate driving helps reduce fuel consumption.

Early guidance: Predict traffic and road conditions so you can drive earlier. For example, slowing down early instead of braking hard can reduce fuel consumption.

Use higher gears: Changing gears at lower speeds can help reduce fuel consumption. Keeping the engine in a lower RPM range can be more fuel efficient.

favor a new car: the "full electric", hybrid, methane or LPG models consume less and pollute less. Find out about consumption and emissions values ​​by choosing the least polluting ones for the same use

organize to practice carpooling that is, try to use the same car and share it with multiple people when you go to work or elsewhere

reduce the overload of baggage and cargo. Removing excess weight from your car, such as unnecessary items in the trunk, can help reduce fuel consumption.

limit the use of air conditioning / less waste of energy, less consumption, less emissions, and above all more autonomy on the electric car. Excessive use of the air conditioning can increase fuel consumption. Using it sparingly, especially at low speeds, can help save fuel.

If you are stopped for an extended period of time, such as during an extended layover, turning off your car's engine rather than keeping it running can help save fuel.

when possible get around by bicycle or on foot or use public transport; incentives for the purchase of electric cars and scooters have just come into force.

use your car less and better with internal combustion engine;

choose more modern and less polluting vehicles for travel such as trolleybuses, electric or at least hybrid cars

Do electric cars reduce pollution?

Depends. At the point where we use them we say yes. In the city moving with theelectric car we significantly reduce pollution.

The new electric Opel Corsa, a car with zero pollution at the point of use

In the case of an electric car pollution it is generated where the electricity to move the car is produced if coal, fuel oil, gas, etc. are used in power plants intended for electricity production.

Zero pollution with the electric car, when

The electric car is 100% clean if its electric motor is powered with renewable energy produced by photovoltaic systems, hydroelectric and wind plants.

The electric motor of the Peugeot e-208 produces no polluting emissions

Let's adopt some measures to consume less fuel and therefore pollute less when we use our car while waiting for an increase in fuel consumption electric cars in circulation on the roads which should have an advantage over the current ones or internal combustion hybrids.

Just change the way we use our car, adopt small attentions that save on fuel costs (petrol, diesel, LPG, methane but also kWh on electric cars).

Questions and answers about fuel consumption in driving license exams and quizzes

Questions and answers on fuel consumption in the driving license quizzes Answer The fuel consumption increases as the weight of the vehicle increases REAL By appropriately decreasing the speed, the fuel consumption REAL For consume less fuel it is advisable to keep the windows closed, especially when traveling at high speed REAL The low adhesion coefficient reduces fuel consumption FALSE Using the air conditioner results in lower fuel consumption FALSE Sudden changes in speed lead to greater fuel consumption REAL Fuel consumption increases as the weight of the vehicle increases REAL Fuel consumption driving license quiz questions

Answers and questions about fuel consumption

Certainly. Here are other questions with answers regarding fuel consumption (in bold the right answers).

Which of the following factors does not affect fuel consumption? The speed The weight of the vehicle Tire pressure The air conditioning pressure

What is the best way to reduce fuel consumption? Drive at a constant speed Avoid sudden acceleration and braking Keep tires inflated to the correct pressure Use the air conditioner only when necessary

What are the benefits of driving a fuel-efficient vehicle? Save money on fuel costs Reduced greenhouse gas emissions Greater silence (if the vehicle is electric) Less maintenance (if the vehicle is electric)



Comparison of diesel and petrol consumption on the motorway, who consumes less

Comparative test on the motorway to understand the difference in consumption between diesel engine, petrol engine and Mazda's innovative Skyactiv-X petrol engine.

More tips on how to save fuel from the late Emanuele Sabatino

– The cars that pollute the least are electric cars but under certain conditions.

