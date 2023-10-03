It is a misunderstanding to think that it is only EVs that are very heavy. Fuel cars can also benefit from it, as this SUV proves…

A disadvantage of electric cars is of course their weight. We read about it more and more often, if you want an oversized EV, in some cases you have to have a truck driver’s license, they are that heavy.

But there is now an SUV that makes the better electric car scratch its head when it comes to weight. We are talking about the Karlmann King and that thing weighs 6000 kilos in the extreme case. Empty eh, so without liquids and the complete Gillis family on-board.

Fuel cars can also be very heavy

And with those 6,000 kilos on the hook, this Karlmann proves that fuel cars can also be very heavy. That’ll teach them, those EV evangelists. Just old-fashioned technology and a lot of it produces a nice record.

Oh yes, another record, it is also the most expensive SUV you can buy new. He is starting from 2 million euros, but double that amount can easily be achieved. But you get something for that. A very heavy car. But also big.

The car is based on the Ford F-550, a huge American pick-up. The drive is provided by a Ford V10 of 6.8 liters with approximately 400 hp. And with that he reaches the dizzying speed of 140 kilometers per hour.

The Karlmann is a creation of a bunch of Chinese, but they had the car built in Germany. If you want one, you have to report to the builders, you can do that on their site. Which looks quite amateurish for a place where you can buy such an expensive thing. But that’s besides the point.

Okay, then buy?

