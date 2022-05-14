Fuel bonus, all the details of the government measure



Fuel bonus, the number of workers who can benefit from it is expanding. An amendment to the bill for the conversion of Legislative Decree no. 21/2022, introduced during the examination in the Senate Commission, extends the use of the new petrol vouchers also to employees of subjects who are not companies such as, for example, professional firms or third sector bodies that carry out activities exclusively not commercial. It can be assumed, writes https://www.ipsoa.it/, that smart working workers can also benefit. Specifically, the vouchers are granted on a voluntary basis, the amount of 200 euros is to be considered as a company cost and therefore without the application of taxes and contributions, while the making available must take place by 31 December 2022.

With an amendment to the bill for the conversion of the Ukrainian decree (DL n. Fuel bonus for employees.

The change concerned the lender who, in the text of the law decree, had been identified only in private companies.

This had highlighted not a few doubts about the real impact of the law, as the term companies had been considered, by professionals, as a non-technical term that would have precluded many workers from receiving the subsidy.

Already in the first in-depth articles on the subject – the day after the publication of Legislative Decree no. 21/2022 – the improper use of the term companies was underlined and that, in consideration of the general scope of the benefit that the Government intended to demonstrate, relegating the benefit only to workers of companies or businesses would reduce the number of possible beneficiaries.

We can see that the critical issues identified by the jurists have reached the ears of the legislator, who has made this small modification which becomes, in fact, an important opening also to employees of subjects that are not companies such as, for example, professional firms o Third sector entities that carry out exclusively non-commercial activities.

In consideration of this change, we always read on https://www.ipsoa.it/, we summarize all the features of the facility:

– the benefit concerns exclusively employees of private employers. These are all types of employees, including apprentices and members of production and labor cooperatives who also have a subordinate employment relationship. By virtue of this approach, the vouchers cannot be assigned, for example, to collaborators (co.co.co., administrators, occasional self-employed workers) and to other recipients of similar income from work (eg trainees). In addition, the facility remains precluded to workers of public administrations and non-economic public bodies;

– the granting of the vouchers will take place on a voluntary basis. The employer will decide whether to pay them and up to what amount. In fact, the employer will be able to pay even a lower value than the ceiling (200 euros) set by the legislator. It may be the case that this concession is preceded by a trade union agreement or by a unilateral company regulation, which defines the methods and criteria for the disbursement of fuel vouchers;

– the amount granted is to be considered as a company cost and therefore no taxes and contributions will have to be applied. Conversely, the granting of a higher value will entail the application of taxes and contributions for the difference between the amount paid and the 200 euros;

– being a liberal disbursement, this can also take place only for a part of the workers, or for different values ​​according to the recipients;

– no distinction was made by the legislator in relation to the type of subordinate employment relationship (open-ended or fixed-term) or working hours (full-time or part-time). This is why I believe that the payment of the fuel voucher can reach 200 euros also, for example, for part-time workers;

– same conclusion as the previous point for workers who carry out the activity partially or totally in smart working. Since it has not been specified that the incentive must be offered only to workers who carry out the activity within the company headquarters – as foreseen, for example, for the bonus of 100 euros established by article 63, of law decree n. 18/2020 (Cura Italia decree) – I believe that workers who perform the service remotely can also benefit. Given the voluntary nature of the disbursement, it will be the employer who will be able to evaluate a possible re-proportioning of the vouchers;

– no ceiling on the employee’s income from employment has also been envisaged. In consideration of this, the vouchers can also be paid out to the top figures of the company, regardless of the remuneration paid;

– the value of the fuel vouchers, issued on the basis of the provisions of article 2, is to be considered additional to the provisions of paragraph 3, second sentence, of article 51 of the TUIR (€ 258.23). Precisely in order to avoid misunderstandings with the latter, it is the case that the vouchers paid pursuant to the provisions of article 2, of Legislative Decree no. 21/2022, are identified with an ad hoc pay item in the single labor book;

– by virtue of the reasons that led the legislator to provide for the facilitation of workers (to deal with the phenomenon of expensive fuels), only fuel vouchers and not other types of vouchers (for example, shopping vouchers) can be issued;

– the vouchers issued will not contribute to the formation of income, pursuant to article 51, paragraph 3, of the TUIR (DPR December 22, 1986, n. 917);

– The cost of purchasing fuel vouchers is entirely deductible from business income

– the vouchers must be made available by 31 December 2022. This does not mean that consumption by workers must also take place by that date, but by the expiry date stamped on the voucher itself;

– given the wording of the law and the spending budget made available by the Government, I believe that the maximum value of the subsidy (200 euros) must also concern the individual worker, who, once received the fuel voucher from an employer work, he will not be able to receive it also from another, if, in the course of the year 2022, he changes employer. While waiting for the Revenue Agency to clarify the matter, I believe it is the case that the employer, before disbursing the fuel voucher to new hires in 2022, requests from them a self-declaration certifying the provision (or not) of fuel vouchers in the year 2022 from previous employers;

– I believe that it is not possible to disburse fuel vouchers also to workers who, in the meantime, have terminated their employment relationship in the course of 2022. But on this subject, I refer to the clarifications that, I hope, the Revenue Agency will issue a once the conversion law is in force.