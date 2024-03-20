Against the expensive fuelThe Government has extended the petrol bonus of 200 euros in favor of employees of private companies, professional firms or third sector bodies that exclusively carry out non-commercial activities. The bonus is paid for supplies of petrol, diesel, LPG, methane and also for charging of electric vehicles. The measure is in force until December 31, 2024.

Fuel bonus, what is it

The Fuel bonus it's a fiscal measure in favor of employees of private companies to cover the high cost of fuel, and its value is 200 euros. It is not a contribution granted directly by the Government, but a measure paid for and discretion of the Company.

It does not affect the employee's income: no yes on the 200 euro fuel bonus apply neither taxes neither contributionspursuant to article 51, paragraph 3, of the TUIR (Presidential Decree of 22 December 1986, n. 917).

Owners of VAT number hey public employees.

200 euro fuel bonus for employees

Employee fuel bonus, how it works

The fuel bonus is intended for employed workers of private companies (including VAT holders with employees, non-profit organisations, associations, foundations) on a temporary basis indeterminate or determinateeven part-time, to agile workers, apprentices, interns and project workers or co.co.co.

It should not be requested because it is up to the Company whether and to what extent to grant it. Therefore the beneficiary does not have to ask any questions to obtain the bonus.

The fuel bonus can only be paid by the company with “petrol vouchers” or “equivalent titles“.

It is not the Government that bears this expense, but it is borne exclusively by the company which may or may not grant the voucher, even for an amount less than 200 euros. The voucher can also be used for charging an electric car.

Fuel costs as a fringe benefit

In addition to the fuel voucher, companies can already grant the contribution up to 258.23 euros per year for the so-called fringe benefitsFor fuel vouchers, meal vouchers or shopping vouchers. In 2020 and 2021, as an economic support measure during the pandemic, the amount was doubled to 516.46 euros.

So the new relief provided specifically for petrol vouchers will be additional and cumulative with the donation of 258.23 € provided for by the aforementioned art. 51, paragraph 3 of the TUIR.

Overall, the provision of petrol vouchers could potentially be exempt for a maximum amount of 458.23 €.

Fuel bonus on paycheck

In addition to the fuel voucher, the company can pay the employee this amount on the pay slip, making sure, however, that the amounts of €200 and €258.23 are highlighted and indicated separately:

€200 “ petrol vouchers issued pursuant to art. 2 of Legislative Decree 21/2022″ or (Fuel bonus)

(Fuel bonus) €258.23 “petrol vouchers issued pursuant to Art. 51, paragraph 3 of the TUIR” (Fuel in fringe benefit).

In conclusion, the fuel bonus is paid by the company and an additional cost for which the State only grants tax relief in favor of the employee.

Read also:

→ Updated petrol, diesel, methane and LPG prices

→ Fuel excise duties, real petrol and diesel prices

→ How to save on fuel

→ What do you think? Drop by FORUM