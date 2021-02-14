The eruption of the volcano Fuego began on Sunday, February 14, in Guatemala, reports Prensa Libre…

According to the newspaper, a column of ash is currently visible above the volcano, which dissipates over a distance of about five kilometers. Lava flows, in turn, are up to 1.5 kilometers long.

Information on the evacuation of citizens has not been specified.

Recall that the Fuego volcano is located 50 kilometers from the city of Guatemala – the capital of the republic. Its eruption in June 2018 killed more than 200 people.

Recall that earlier the Ebeko volcano in the Kuril Islands threw out a column of ash to a height of two kilometers.