1. Yes I want. You are a girlfriend. You are wearing white. You are getting married in Germany in 1996. You have said it loud and clear before the law and before your guests. And you said it because you want to. What you may not know is that your husband can legally rape you as many times as he considers possible. Because we are in Germany in 1996 and the marriage was rape-free until 1997. It’s not your fault. It is the sexual culture of your country, which inspires the laws. Mithu M. Sanyal will write Violation (Reservoir Books) in 2019, an essential essay on the culture that inspires rape laws in Europe and around the world.

