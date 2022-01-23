Tired and upset are the inhabitants of the Swedish village ‘Fuck’, who have decided to change its name after Facebook It will censor them every time they write or share about their lives or when they are going to sell a product through the social network.

According to the ‘Daily Mail’ newspaper, this small town is located on the high coast of Sweden and is made up of 11 properties. It sits on the shores of Fuckesjön (‘Fucke Lake’) and is within walking distance of the ‘Hump’ settlement, located on the edge of Humpsjön (‘Hump Lake’).

The earliest records of the town date back to 1547, according to the Swedish Institute for Languages ​​and Folklore, describing its location as: “by a lake, situated high up on a hillside with very steep fields.”

Why do you want to change the name?

Happens that ‘Fuck’, In English, it means ‘fuck’ and is usually used as rudeness in countries that speak this language.

For this reason, every time the inhabitants write about their municipality, the platform assimilates that they are using foul language.

Despite its historical roots, the villagers have come together to submit a request to the Swedish National Land Survey to change the name to ‘dalsro’, which means quiet valley.

According to ‘Sveriges Television’, better known by its acronym ‘STV’, this process could take a long time and it is unlikely that the townspeople will have an answer before the summer of this year, as a board and the Institute of Ancient Languages ​​and Monuments are due to consider the matter.

similar case

Something similar had happened in the past.

In 2020, the story of the town Austrian from ‘fucking’, located in the federated state of Upper Austria.

The town council decided to change the name of the place to ‘Fugging’ due to the constant pranks and poster theft in the borders of the town for its meaning in English: ‘to fuck’.

Social networks and globalization have made this small village famous, attracting a large number of tourists who wanted to take funny pictures along with the town signs.

According to ‘The Guardian’, it was even reported that many of them posed in rude and insinuating ways, and the bravest even stole the sign.

