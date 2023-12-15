Home page politics

The war in Israel is also causing disagreements and demonstrations in Germany. Now a lecture hall at a Berlin university has been occupied.

Berlin – Clashes broke out on Thursday evening (December 14th) when the group “Students for Free Palestine” forced an end to a lecture hall blockade that lasted several hours at the Free University (FU) in Berlin. Students tried to disrupt the blockade and tear down pro-Palestinian flyers. The university then called the police and had the building evacuated. The pro-Palestine activists had a “one-sided stance” in their blockade of the FU War in Israel accused, like the Berliner Daily Mirror reported.

The group is an alliance of FU students. On her Instagram channel she called for people to occupy the lecture hall and has now also posted photos and videos of the action. It shows critics of the campaign removing posters and flyers while activists try to stop them from doing so. Scenes of violence were initially not visible on the channel.

At the beginning of November, students at the FU Berlin demonstrated for the interests of the Palestinians in the Israel conflict. (Archive photo) © Fabian Sommer/dpa

Police clear lecture hall after pro-Palestine blockade: FU Berlin does not see occupation as a suitable means

You can also see how police forces enter the hall during a lecture in the occupied lecture hall in the evening and begin to clear the room. The university had a report from the dpa requested the deployment. They initially tolerated the students' blockade, but called for an end to the action on Thursday afternoon. After the students did not comply with the request, the university exercised its house rules and had the hall cleared.

According to a police spokeswoman, around a third of the approximately 60 participants who were still on site at the time of the evacuation had to be escorted out of the hall by police. The students, who showed Palestine flags and banners with the inscription “Stop the genocide” during the action, criticize the FU for its “one-sided statement by the university management on violence in Israel/Palestine”.

The university said that it supports commitment to socially relevant issues and critical dialogue “as long as this commitment is within the framework of law and order”. Occupation is not seen as a suitable means.

Lecture hall occupation in Berlin: No anti-Semitic incidents confirmed

Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) and Federal Minister of Education Bettina Stark-Watzinger (FDP) criticized the occupation of the lecture hall in the short message service X. Some media had reported on suspected anti-Semitic incidents. The group indirectly dismissed this as “misinformation” on their Instagram page. On the contrary, even Jewish students were involved in organizing the event. The police also did not confirm any anti-Semitic incidents.

Since the beginning of the war in Israel, demonstrations have also been taking place in Germany regarding various positions. Anti-Semitic statements and anti-Semitic violence have occurred at several pro-Palestinian rallies and protests. At many events, Israel's reaction to the terror alone is highlighted Hamas which has led to numerous civilian deaths and hundreds of thousands of refugees from Gaza. Pro-Israel demonstrations call for a fight against anti-Semitism. (saka with dpa)