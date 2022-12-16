Ftx, Buonanno (Chainalysis): “There will be no more collapses”

After the collapse of Ftx and the heavy depreciation of Bitcoin, the world of cryptocurrencies has entered a crisis. And the fear is that what happened to Sam Bankman-Fried’s platform could spread like wildfire. This is why we asked Nicola Buonanno, Area VP – SEMEA of Chainalysis, to help us navigate this complex sector. His company is directly involved in solving the FTX disaster.

Hi, what caused FTX to fail? Is there a risk of seeing other Exchanges suffer the same fate?

The criminal charges against Sam Bankman-Fried demonstrate that what happened with the FTX crash was not a specific cryptocurrency or blockchain failure, but the failure caused by the fraud of an organization defined by a lack of transparency and centralized power. We haven’t really understood the real reasons behind FXT’s failure, but what is clear is that client funds have been used for many other purposes, as mentioned by John Ray, the new CEO of FTX. The reason we have come to this point is related to what has happened since the beginning of the year: interest rates have increased, inflation has increased and the value of other assets has decreased, so investments with highly leveraged have become even riskier. Looking at our data, FTX is likely to be the latest bust due to these factors, but we will see how the market develops.

What were the immediate effects on the financial markets?

While there has been some contagion within the industry and a drop in prices, overall, many market metrics remain stable, as the crash is related to a financial fraud and not a specific blockchain failure. After remaining roughly flat, net inflows to centralized exchanges have turned negative, meaning users are withdrawing more cryptocurrencies than they are depositing. This may reflect concerns that exchanges could run into creditworthiness issues and stop withdrawals, as happened with FTX, although as noted above, the data does not appear to be such a risk.

What are the implications for the ecosystem and for this asset class in the future?

There is a lot of work to be done to rebuild confidence in the cryptocurrency industry after the FTX crash, but

the sector is not dead: not surprisingly, the demand for asset cryoto products is growing. As a new industry and not yet fully matured, the cryptocurrency industry is notoriously prone to booms and busts along the adoption curve. Events like these can pave the way for greater regulatory clarity and best practices to prepare the industry for the next wave of innovation and growth. With each cycle, cryptography has emerged with more use cases and applications.

What can the industry do to avoid more crashes like this in the future?

Blockchain is inherently transparent, and with the right guidance, partnerships, and tools, the cryptocurrency ecosystem will be able to regulate and spot irregularities much more easily. In many cases, this will involve working with regulators, but there is also an opportunity for industry to work towards standards of conduct that are independent of regulatory action and demonstrate our desire to keep the industry at the top. highest standards.

What do you expect for the future?

Many people have been affected – directly and indirectly – by the failure of FTX and the consequences of this event will only be visible in the weeks and months to come. In the short term, this is the time to come together and try to find the best solution for the people who have been impacted by bankruptcy. Cryptocurrencies will reinvent the exchange of value in the same way the internet has reinvented the exchange of information. And as with the early Internet, some companies will fail and others will succeed: the industry will take time to mature. Our research team spends a lot of time studying how everyday people and businesses use cryptocurrencies, not just professional traders. We’ve found that use cases vary across the globe depending on geography, ranging from cross-border remittance payments, store of value in countries suffering from hyperinflation, and this year we’ve even seen the Ukrainian government raise funds for supplies for their war effort. Cryptocurrencies are an instant, borderless and cost-effective way to exchange value, and I believe the demand will only increase.

What is the role of Chainalysis in the FTX case?

We can confirm that we are engaged in bankruptcy proceedings to help return assets to debtors. The FTX team, now led by John J. Ray III to oversee the bankruptcy, tasked Chainalysis with conducting forensic investigations into the blockchain. As testified during the US Financial Services Committee hearing, the Chainalysis team pledged to protect over $1 billion in digital assets from theft or unauthorized transfers. This is a promising start and demonstrates the benefits of blockchain transparency in understanding and resolving what happened to FTX and ultimately returning assets to debtors. Chainalysis will continue to work with industry and regulators to support regulatory frameworks that protect consumers and empower innovators, including by providing access to data, expert analysis and tools that contribute to a better understanding of recent events and their implications ongoing in the market.



