Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX announced on Saturday (19) that it has launched a strategic review of its global assets and is preparing for the sale or reorganization of some businesses. FTX, along with approximately 101 affiliated firms, also sought legal assistance to allow the operation of a new global cash management and payment system for its critical suppliers.

The exchange and its affiliates filed for bankruptcy in Delaware on Nov. 11 in one of the most high-profile crypto booms, leaving an estimated 1 million customers and other investors facing total losses in the billions of dollars.

The brokerage will explore sales, recapitalizations or other strategic transactions for some of its units, the company’s new CEO, John Ray, said in a statement. In a court filing, FTX sought permission to pay pre-petition claims of up to $9.3 million to its critical suppliers following an interim order and up to $17.5 million after filing a final order. The exchange said that if it does not receive the requested legal relief, it will result in “immediate and irreparable damage” to its business.

FTX, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, was worth around $32 billion this year. The company’s growth propelled its owner, young Sam Bankman-Fried, to the rank of one of the world’s biggest billionaires, a status he quickly lost.

In the first half of the year, with the increase in interest rates in the world (which negatively impacts risk assets, such as cryptocurrencies), the owner of FTX began to intervene to save other companies, lending money.

One of the companies that received money from FTX was Alameda Research – owned by Bankman-Fried himself, who received billions in FTT (the FTX token, a kind of official platform currency). Experts point out that, as much as the businesses should have been separated, the executive used the resources of the clients that were deposited in the brokerage to save the Alameda operation.

When this illegal move came to light, the broker’s clients began a rush to withdraw funds, afraid of losing their deposits. Not having enough dollars to pay for all the withdrawals, FTX went bankrupt.