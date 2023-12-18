Plan establishes the payment of billions of dollars to the company's creditors; exact value has not yet been determined

FTX, a former giant in the cryptocurrency market, is about to end its judicial recovery process. The judicial administrator appointed after FTX's bankruptcy presented a plan that establishes the payment of billions of dollars to the company's creditors.

The proposal also includes financial restructuring measures for the company. However, the fate of FTX is still uncertain, as is the exact amount that will be reimbursed to creditors.

The recovery plan, which already has the support of some of the company's main creditors and customers, will be submitted for approval by the bankruptcy judge and a vote by creditors.

On the other hand, FTX's settlement plan involves the sale of the company's cryptocurrency assets, which could affect the market. There is fear that the liquidation of these assets will generate selling pressure, especially on altcoins – alternative cryptocurrencies to bitcoin.

However, if FTX manages to pay off its debts and emerge from judicial recovery, there is a possibility that the company will be sold and resume its activities.

Despite concerns about the impact of the sale of FTX assets on the market, if the process is conducted successfully, it could be seen as a positive factor for the cryptocurrency sector.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was blamed for the company's collapse and convicted of several frauds. His lawyers are currently appealing the sentence. The Fried process is expected to be completed in the 1st quarter of 2024.

With information from Investing Brazil.