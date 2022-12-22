By Luc Cohen

NEW YORK (Reuters) – FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is due to appear in a U.S. court on Thursday after being extradited from the Bahamas, where he has remained since the collapse of his now cryptocurrency exchange.

He left the Caribbean country in FBI custody shortly after 10 pm (1000 GMT) on Tuesday night. Just hours later, US prosecutors said that two of his former closest associates had pleaded guilty and were cooperating with the investigation – a move that significantly increased pressure on Bankman-Fried.

At her US court appearance, Bankman-Fried is expected to be asked to enter a confession. The judge can determine whether to grant you bail and, if so, under what conditions.

A spokesman for its US legal team declined to comment on the matter.

Bankman-Fried acknowledged flaws in risk management at FTX, but said he does not believe he bears criminal responsibility. At a hearing in the Bahamas on Wednesday, his lawyer, Jerone Roberts, read an affidavit in which Bankman-Fried said he agreed to extradition in part because of “the desire to make clients relevant.”

In early November, reports that FTX mixed customer funds with Alameda led to a wave of withdrawals from FTX, prompting the exchange — valued at $32 billion by January 2022 — to declare bankruptcy. Cryptocurrency exchanges on platforms like FTX allow users to buy and sell digital assets.

Bankman-Fried stepped down as chief executive on Nov. 11, the same day the company filed for credit protection.