During the Great Recession, the expression too big to fail — too big to fail — was applied to large banks whose implosion posed a systemic risk. It was interpreted that their collapse could cause such a deadly spiral that it was more worthwhile to intervene and rescue them with public money than to let them succumb to the mismanagement of managers who took excessive risks. After the bankruptcy of the FTX cryptocurrency buying and selling platform, this universe is facing a similar scenario. On a much smaller scale, but with the capacity to cause a wave of damage to which millions of small investors would not be immune.

Binance is now the too big to fail of the industry, at least so that it continues to exist as it is known until now. For this reason, in such an interconnected ecosystem, prone to contagion when it is badly delivered, every piece of news that sows doubts about its viability sets off alarm bells. Unlike the world that followed Lehman Brothers, where the idea that financial institutions should hold their own sail was banished, and state intervention was enshrined, no help of any kind is expected here in the event of a cataclysm.

Red lights flashed this week when it came to light that Binance clients had withdrawn $1.14 billion in a single day on Tuesday. Its founder, the Canadian Changpeng Zhao, admitted the outflow of funds, but was quick to clarify that the amount, despite being especially high, was not even among the five days that the most money had left his platform. “Some days we have net withdrawals, others deposits come in. business as usual for us,” he reassured.

CZ, as it is popularly known, has eight million followers on Twitter, and these days it is multiplying, not only on social networks, but also in traditional media, to repeat the idea that Binance will not suffer the same fate as FTX. His message is not always successful. “Receiving licenses is the best way to discredit FUD” [siglas en inglés de Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt, miedo, incertidumbre y duda], he said sharing the news that his platform has just received authorization to operate in Guam and American Samoa. In the responses to that message, someone reminded him that FTX was licensed to operate in multiple markets without this preventing its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried —arrested in the Bahamas this Tuesday at the request of the US— from being accused of orchestrating fraud on a large scale for misusing their clients’ money.

In this nervous environment, CZ does not hide. He denies rumors and false news about a crisis in his firm, he assures that deposits are coming back, and tries to prevent panic from seizing millions of cryptocurrency investors. The calm that he conveys behind the scenes becomes, however, somewhat less evident when he can express himself with the freedom and sincerity of privacy. “While we expect the next few months to be turbulent, we will get through this challenging period and it will make us stronger,” he wrote in a message to Binance staff.

Knowing the status of Binance accounts and the weapons available to deal with a crisis is not easy. The blockchain analysis firm Nansen estimated this week at 3,000 million the net withdrawal of funds from the platform in the last seven days, but its CEO, Alex Svanevik, qualified that it is a very small proportion if one takes into account that it has some reserves estimated at 60,000 million dollars.

One of its biggest competitors, Coinbase, has more transparency obligations as it is the only one listed on Wall Street. And the news is not good. In the quarter ended September 30, it lost $545 million. And that was before FTX blew up. The company has lost 85% of its value on the stock market since its launch in April 2021: it is currently worth just over 9,000 million dollars, compared to more than 85,000 million in its beginnings, after the FTX bankruptcy penalized it .

crypto winter

In the sector, the atmosphere is gloomy. Bitcoin, its main claim to attract customers, has accumulated a 75% drop since its all-time highs in November 2021. Basim El-Shoura, vice president of the Austrian firm Bitpanda, believes that the bad moment of cryptocurrencies cannot be separated from the that other investment assets are suffering. “The focus is on the crypto winter, but in reality there is a generalized winter. There is a war, high inflation… ”, he points out on the phone.

The executive understands that after the fall of FTX a blanket of doubt is spreading over the world crypto, just like in the past it happened to others. “When Lehman went bankrupt, mistrust hung over the banking system, in the end we are an ecosystem,” he points out. But he believes that it is necessary to differentiate. “It all comes down to regulation. We have had KPMG among the auditors who study our results so that individual investors understand that we are a safe company that is not doing anything questionable with its assets.”

Raúl Marcos, CEO of the firm carbon.com, estimates that bankruptcies and crashes do not change the thesis of the future success of cryptocurrencies. “The falls of Celsius, Three Arrows Capital or FTX, companies that were in the sector but were traditional, further value what cryptocurrencies and the ecosystem around them contribute: the need for decentralization, the importance of not having to trust third parties, no matter how reputable they may seem, and how valuable the independence they give is”.

Users can choose to store their cryptocurrencies in cold wallets without an internet connection and thus avoid exposing themselves to companies such as FTX or Celsius, which are susceptible to bankruptcy. But there are also risks: if they lose the keys or the device where they are stored, they are left without them. “99% of the people who are asked to have cryptocurrencies on their own will end up losing them,” predicts Zhao, from Binance, who, on the other hand, finds it in his pocket that intermediaries continue to be used.

Tip on FTX The first warning to the Bahamian authorities that something was wrong at FTX came from the circle of trust of the CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried. Executive Ryan Salame, director and president of FTX digital, alerted the regulator on November 9 (four days before the bankruptcy) that client assets “were transferred to Alameda Research to cover their financial losses,” according to an affidavit from the director of the regulator, Christina Rolle, referred to the courts. The Alameda fund was created by Bankman-Fried, and its irregular financing with money from FTX is one of the legs of the investigation opened against it. According to Salame, only three people could have made the transfer to Alameda: Bankman-Fried or the two co-founders of FTX, Nishad Singh and Gary Wang. “Such actions can be considered criminal,” he warns in the Rolle document. When she tipped him off, police were ordered to investigate the matter, which ultimately led to Bankman-Fried’s arrest.

