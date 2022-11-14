Bankruptcy of Ftx, Crypto.com token collapses: at 22-month lows

The Mega Collapse of Ftxthe digital currency platform led by Bankman-Fried which he stated bankruptcy just three days ago, ago tremble the whole market cryptocurrencies. The crack in fact, it risks triggering an edomino effect among the bags. Now in the crosshairs of the crypto-Lehman Ftx it is also finished crypto. comwhose tokens native is plunged to a 22-month low. The company announced that the CEO Chris Marszalek will go live on YouTube to answer questions about some transactions on the platform that have sparked speculation and withdrawals of funds.

The concerns for the stock’s financial position intensified over the weekend after data showed it accidentally sent about 82% of its reserves in October Ethereum, approximately $400 million, to a Gate.io-linked wallet. Although the funds have been recovered, operators said the transfer contradicts claims by crypto. com that all user funds are kept offline in “cold” wallets.

Ftx bankruptcy, domino effect on the market: Bitcoin and Algorand also slip

The Wall Street Journal reported that i withdrawals at Crypto.com they are increased during the weekend. crypto. com is among the top ten exchanges by revenue globally, but is smaller than Ftx and the market leader Binance. He made headlines in 2021 after signing a $700 million deal to rebrand Los Angeles’ Staples Center as the Crypto.com Arena. But not only Crypto. Even the Bitcoin today it slips to -4.24% below 16 thousand dollars, 15,992, while Ethereum loses 6% to 1,190 dollars. The currency Binance it drops 4.51% at $273, 20% lower than a week ago. Algorand touches the lows of the year at 0.247 dollars: the -11.3% of the night brings the total account for the week to -42%.

Meanwhile, the aftermath of the collapse of the Bahamas-based firm FTX, which filed for bankruptcy on Friday after a spate of customer withdrawals and a botched bailout deal with the rival exchange Binance, have continued to influence the markets. The Securities Regulator of the Bahamas and financial investigators are investigating potential misconduct. Bloomberg news reported that the Aax bag has interrupted i withdrawals. Visa Incthe world’s largest payment processor, said it has terminated global credit card deals with the platform.

Bankruptcy of Ftx, CEO on the run: he is being investigated by the American SEC

From international agencies we learn that Sam Bankman-Fried has already been questioned by the police and regulators of Bahamas last Saturday, though Bloomberg hastened to add that this it does not immediately result in an arrest or indictment. Also, the site CoinTelegraph adds that, in addition to SBF, also the co-founder of FTX, Gary Wangand the technical director Nishad Singh, are located in the Bahamas and are “under supervision” by local authorities. The three former FTX executives, as well as Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison, are looking for a way to move to dubai.

