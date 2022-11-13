Ftx bankruptcy, the White House is also monitoring the collapse of the cryptocurrency platform

The crash financial of the crypto-Lehman Ftx continues to discuss. After the announcement of the financial bankruptcy and the appeal to Chapter 11, assisted bankruptcy, the cryptocurrency platform Ftx reported a hacker attack with outflows of approximately $ 600 million in tokens in the last 24 hours. FTX officials confirmed rumors of a attack on the Telegram channel cryptocurrency bankruptcy and instructed customers to cancel Ftx’s apps and avoid its website, according to the CoinDesk agency.

Some blockchain tracking sources speak of one figure between 380 and 600 million, which would have already been mobilized and converted into different quantities of different assets. Meanwhile, the FTX itself has made it known that the rest of the funds have already been moved to an offline container, in order to avoid further economic losses due to unauthorized transactions.

Ryne Miller, the company’s general counsel in the United States, said in a tweet that the platform is accelerating the process of moving all digital assets to an offline vault “to mitigate the damage resulting from the observation of unauthorized transactions.” The White House itself is monitoring the Ftx meltdown, and believes its bankruptcy confirms the need for stricter rules for the sector. According to Reuters, data from Singapore-based analytics firm Nansen showed a net outflow of approximately 266 million dollars in a single day from FTX, with 73 million dollars withdrawn from FTX USA alone.

Ftx bankruptcy, hundreds of Italians are also in the sights of the crash

Following the huge liquidation wave that hit the platform, Ftx filed for bankruptcywith his helmsman Bankman-Fried who left the role of CEO of the group. In recent days, rival company (and its investor) Binance had offered to intervene to save it, but then backed off. In the statement of Ftx failure has indicated that it has more than 100,000 creditors, assets between 10 billion and 50 billion, liabilities between 10 billion and 50 billion. In short, a big problem between blocked accounts, impossible refunds and tens of thousands of euros blocked.

On the home front, what is worrying now is the involvement of hundreds of Italian Ftx users who risk finding themselves without money. As he points out Milan Finance on the Telegram chat of Ftx Italia they are almost there 5,200 members. Although it is almost impossible to definitively establish “real” users: the crypto community is known for the use of acronyms and acronyms and for an almost morbid attachment to anonymity. In any case, the number of people who may have been involved in the crash remains high.

In all of this, the financial turmoil that engulfed Ftx sent the cryptocurrency market, with bitcoin losing nearly 6%, sinking to $ 16,800, from a record high of 68,000 a year ago. Ftx has seen its capital, economic and reputable, dissolve in a few days, going from a valuation of 32 billion to bankruptcy. When did the meltdown begin? November 2nd in particular, doubts emerged related to the solvency of the company in the event of a collapse in the value of Ftt, the Ftx token.

