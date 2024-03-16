US prosecutors have asked a court to sentence disgraced cryptocurrency tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried to 40 to 50 years in prison for a massive fraud that cost clients $8 billion , according to court documents. The founder and CEO of cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX will face sentencing on March 28, after being found guilty in early November of seven charges, including fraud, conspiracy and money laundering.

«A sentence of 40-50 years of imprisonment… is necessary to reflect the seriousness of the crimes committed by the accused», we read in the prosecutor's memorandum. Bankman-Fried's defense team would have asked for a sentence of around six years. Prosecutor Damian Williams said after the verdict that Bankman-Fried “perpetrated one of the largest financial frauds in American history, a multibillion-dollar scheme designed to make him the kingpin of cryptocurrency.”

A graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and a billionaire before the age of 30, Bankman-Fried conquered the world of cryptocurrencies at breakneck speed, transforming Ftx, a small start-up of which he was co-founder in 2019, into second largest exchange platform in the world. But in November 2022 the FTX empire imploded, unable to cope with massive withdrawal requests from customers who panicked upon learning that some of the funds deposited with the company had been tied up in risky trades at their personal hedge fund. by Bankman-Fried, Alameda Research. Some of his closest associates testified during the trial that he was the key to all of Bankman-Fried's financing operations.