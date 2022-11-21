Cryptocurrencies, the entire paradigm is in crisis

And the million (or billion) dollar question: le cryptocurrencies Am I a passing phenomenon? A trend of pimply nerds who have, for once, achieved an almost impossible goal – a bit like for the loser of the moment who manages to approach the most beautiful girl in the school – only to realize that yes, it was all a bluff? Or are they a new way of understanding finance, investments and the very concept of money? It is around these questions that the debate has concentrated in the last few days.

Starting, as always, from the numbers: 65%, i.e. the decline in value of Bitcoin since the start of the year; 11, like the billions of class action lawsuits American consumers would be ready to file in the context of the controversial story of Ftx and its volcanic, eccentric, extremely nerd founder Sam Bankman-Fried. Who he burned almost entirely his assets of about 30 billion and is now untraceable, probably hidden from the Bahamas. Let’s start with the cryptocurrency par excellence: is this the first time it has depreciated so rapidly? No, not at all. The current valuation around $15,600 is ultimately in line with that of two years ago.

But in the meantime, everything happened: Elon Musk he had even said he was ready to accept cryptocurrencies as a payment instrument for Tesla. Generating a bubble that he first shot towards i $60,000 is the valuation of Bitcoin and then imploded, dropping the value by more than 30%. In between these payment instruments, initially intended for a limited number of users – so much so that they were created to pay for a pizza, as legend has it – had started to become mass. Platforms to trade on; giants like Goldman Sachs and JpMorgan who put up small (for them) sums to explore the phenomenon; Fed and ECB who began to question the opportunity to regulate the system, not realizing that the rules themselves would make the system harmless cryptocurrencybut also useless.

Yes, because the ultimate goal of an alternative currency to traditional ones is precisely to move away from traditional norms. Is it a coincidence that the latest IT ransoms have required the payment of the amounts in Bitcoin? It amazes that organized crime has long had put the hands on these at least opaque instruments? No, of course, it’s not surprising.

The meltdown of Ftx, we said, however, represents a watershed event, and in fact there are fears that panic will break out, with a consequent run on the counters to rake in deposits. And the Lehman Brothers of cryptocurrencies, because it shows that the king is naked and that there is nothing more to tell. More: it is the whole paradigm of Silicon Valley – as demonstrated by the various cases Theranos, Half, Twitter, Stripes and so on – to be thrown into crisis. That idea, a bit privateer and a bit naïve, whereby companies that do not sell goods can grow indefinitely crashed to the ground when we realized that a large portion of the population, struggling to find drinking water and unspoiled food, has no intention of opening an account to meet elementary school friends or to launch into ridiculous ballets and influencer poses.

