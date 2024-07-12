Ftse Mib Compensation, Changes Compared to 2023. The Negative Data on Female Executives

Mercer, a company of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC) a global leader in redefining work, retirement and investment planning and in effectively promoting health and well-being, presents the twelfth edition of the “Study on Board of Directors’ Compensation of the companies belonging to to the FTSE MIB Index”, aimed at analyzing the fixed and variable remuneration of the managing directors and the administrative and control bodies. “In the plans CEO Incentivization – declares Marco Valerio Morelli, CEO of Mercer Italia – we are recording a constant growth of ESG indicatorsimplemented from 95% of companies of the main list of Borsa Italiana. The creation of sustainable value is increasingly becoming a goal to be pursued also through the variable component of remuneration, both short and long term.

The use of these objectives, together with the growing diffusion of employee share ownership plans, are among the main levers of remuneration policy that FTSE MIB companies have chosen to adopt to respond to the priorities indicated by stakeholders”. 2023 saw a consolidation of corporate performance for the most of the companies listed on the FTSE MIB of the Italian Stock Exchangerecording a 7% increase of gross profit compared to the previous year.

This increase was mainly driven by the financial services sectorwhich benefited from the increase in interest rates, resulting from the restrictive monetary policy measures. The fixed compensation of the CEOs remained generally stable compared to 2022, showing a slight decrease of 5%. This trend has also been consistently manifested in short-term incentive systems, an area that showed a slight decline in values ​​in 2023 (9%) compared to the previous year. Only 20% of women among managers, a significant presence of women in leadership roles is lacking.