Lina Khan is an idealist, by now the thing is very clear, and however you want to place yourself in the war between the FTC and Microsoft, it is difficult to be completely against his positions. Of course, she has shown that she has methods that are not easily shared and that she undertakes battles that are more or less lost from the start, but her evident willingness to oppose the excessive power of certain mega-corporations makes her a romantic and even positive character for ordinary people. It is clear that the battle ignited by the FTC against theacquisition of Activision Blizzard on the part of Microsoft it has a strong political-ideological connotation, the outlines of which go beyond a simple discourse of factions, investing the very idea of ​​freedom and approach to the market and, for this reason, Khan’s position is shareable and sacrosanct, it’s just that you’d think she focused on one wrong battleat least in the ways and topics covered.

The fact that you have to put a brake on market consolidation through these gigantic acquisitions of publishers is another very shareable point of view, but also in this case the battle started late, given that other entertainment sectors, such as music and cinema, have been doing much worse for much longer time. It then comes to think that, among the many critical points that could be leveled at Microsoft, the accusation of a monopoly threat in the videogames field doesn’t really stand, and any data and projections cannot support this point of view.

It seems that the antitrust bodies woke up late, since they probably could have done something in the previous decades, when the Redmond house began to build its canvas for unchallenged dominance in PC operating systems, office applications and, more recently, in the construction of infrastructure for the cloud . Arriving only now on the main seat of the Federal Trade Commission, Khan seems to have found herself able to fight only on the level of video games, however, finding herself rather unprepared on the subject, as demonstrated by some notable blunders by the various antitrust commissioners called into question during the process.

We obviously don’t have the expertise to question the validity of the FTC’s prosecution, but we do inconsistencies they are quite obvious, such as the repeated desire to exclude Nintendo to create the so-called “high-performance console market” and considerations on exclusive games, which are common practice by all competitors.

In short, of all the arguments that could be leveled against a mega-corp like Microsoft, practically the weakest was chosen to set up a war which, at this point, is too late and, moreover, launched on a very slippery ground, which will make the case very difficult. From this point of view, it must be said that the British CMA has probably moved with greater sagacity and has also found a more sensible sphere of confrontation, which actually raises some interesting questions.

With all the doubts that a hypothetical construct such as the possible cloud gaming market of the future can carry, the threat feared by the CM extension it is perhaps more realistic and could make sense as a lead in pursuing a confrontation by a regulator. Given Microsoft’s dominant position in the field of cloud infrastructures, the risk that this could be exploited at will by the Redmond house in a possible future in which cloud gaming could establish itself with important numbers is a sensible prospect and the fact of having excluded any issues given to the current console market setup since the Activision Blizzard acquisition have been forward-thinking on the part of the CMA. However, this does not seem to be the terrain chosen by the FTC for its battle, which is being fought right now, once again speaking of the bizarre high-performance console market and the phantom Windows licenses needed to play cloud gaming.

