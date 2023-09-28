The Federal Trade Commission of the United States has confirmed its plans to continue its internal challenge to the planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. Although the process was stopped during the summer, the case of the FTC will be heard by your internal administrative judge in a trial-like process.

The decision follows a U.S. appeals court’s denial of the FTC to pause the acquisition in July.

Until now, Microsoft and Activision appear to be on track to complete their $69 billion merger by the Oct. 18 deadline, after the Competition and Markets Authority of the United Kingdom provisionally approved the agreement last week.

According to Bloomberg, this latest development means that the FTC He can technically continue to challenge the deal even after it closes, but it is unlikely that he will succeed in stopping its conclusion.

“The FTC “continues to believe that this agreement represents a threat to competition,” said the spokeswoman for the FTC, Victoria Graham. She added that the FTC is putting the issue on the commission’s agenda, but that “our current focus is on the federal appeals process.”

In response to today’s news, a spokesperson for Activision said:

“We are focused on collaborating with Microsoft to conclude the agreement. As the FTC “Whether you use limited taxpayer dollars is your decision.”

A spokesperson for Microsoft also he said:

“We still anticipate that we will close the transaction by October 18, and we have full confidence in our case and in the benefits of the agreement for players and the competition.”

Via: FTC

Editor’s note: If I were a gringo I would be very angry that my taxes are spent on these types of lawsuits that are nothing more than drowning kicks. The purchase is going to happen, you know it FTCand anyway they continue doing this theater.