As you probably know, the acquisition of the Irvine company has not been exactly easy for Microsoft, which has encountered strong resistance from the English and American antitrust bodies, with the latter not intending to give up, despite the defeat in court. In fact, a few hours ago the FTC filed a document with the United States Court of Appeals that specifically targets the upcoming price increases for Game Pass, accusing Microsoft of having the quality of service has degraded especially referring to the console tier, which will be replaced by a more expensive one with fewer advantages.

There Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reported that the recent Xbox Game Pass Price Increases announced by Microsoft are “exactly the damage to consumers ” which he had tried to stop by opposing the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

The FTC’s accusations

The FTC is not going easy on this and claims that Microsoft, after the acquisition, is causing damage to consumers with price increases and disadvantageous remodulations of the offer, at the same time reducing investments in the product and laying off personnel.

Xbox Series X and S along with some Xbox Studios icons

“The product degradation — the elimination of high-value games from Microsoft’s new service — coupled with the price hike for existing users is exactly the kind of consumer harm caused by the merger that the FTC has alleged,” the document reads.

“Price increases and product degradation, combined with the Microsoft’s reduction in investments in manufacturing and quality of the product through the dismissal of employees, are the characteristics of a firm that exercises market power after the merger”.

Additionally, the FTC reminds the Court of Appeals that Microsoft had promised that the acquisition would bring Call of Duty to Game Pass day one, with no price increase for the service, further deepening antitrust skepticism about the promises made by the Redmond giant.

“Microsoft’s price increases coincide with the addition of Call of Duty to the most expensive tier of Game Pass, and the discontinuation of the Console tier will occur shortly before the new CoD game is released.”

“Microsoft had promised that “the acquisition would benefit consumers by making [CoD] available on Microsoft’s Game Pass the same day as its console release (with no price increase for the acquisition-based service).”

Even though the acquisition of Activision Blizzard has already been completed, according to US law the FTC still has the power to prove in court that the merger creates a risk of monopoly and therefore have it annulled. In this sense, the antitrust is exploiting every opening offered. For example, in February it returned to the charge following the numerous layoffs in the Xbox division post-acquisition.