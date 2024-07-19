A week ago an important announcement was made for fans of Microsoft and Xboxand that was the changes that there will be for the platform of Game Passincluding price adjustments for those who intend to continue paying for the service that offers many games from premium and indie companies. This has been a topic of debate for the public, including the competition regulator known as the FTC has expressed his opinion that the new Standard tier is kind of rude to the public.

Here is part of the statement that has been released on social media:

The FTC is calling Microsoft’s new Xbox Game Pass Standard tier a “degraded product” in a filing with the US Court of Appeals for the 9th circuit. The FTC claims Microsoft is “exercising market power post-merger” of Activision Blizzard pic.twitter.com/Q5tYMAKoN2 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) July 18, 2024

Microsoft is discontinuing its $10.99/month “Console Game Pass” product. Users of that product must pay 81% more to upgrade to “Game Pass Ultimate.” For consumers unwilling to pay 81% more, Microsoft is introducing a downgraded product, “Game Pass Standard,” at $14.99/month. This product costs 36% more than Console Game Pass and withholds day-one releases. The product degradation — the removal of the most valuable games from Microsoft’s new service, combined with price increases for existing users — is exactly the kind of consumer harm from the merger that the FTC has alleged. Microsoft’s price increases and product degradation, combined with Microsoft’s reduction of investments in production and product quality through employee layoffs, see FTC’s February 7, 2024 filing, are the hallmarks of a company exercising market power post-merger.

In short, they mentioned that Xbox Game Pass Standard It is a degraded product that harms the audience, especially when it was promised for years that there would be day one games for the different levels that were not Core. The deal has been settled that the September 12 the new level will arrive, but users can continue paying for the console level and receive the same benefits, but if they cancel and decide to pay later they will be switched to standard immediately.

Via: Twitter

Author’s note: That decision to raise prices so soon was perhaps not the best one ever, at least they would have added the Activision catalogue first and then reached out to ask for more money. No way, who will continue paying.