The Federal Trade Commission (FTCfor its acronym in English) plans to continue with its administrative case against the acquisition of Activision Blizzardmanufacturer of Call of Dutyby Microsoftvalued at 69 billion dollars.

The FTC announced its intention to move forward with the internal trial after a pause that was implemented over the summer. However, without a preliminary order, the FTC cannot prevent Microsoft finalize the agreement before the October 18 deadline.

In July, the head of the FTCLina Khan, was accused of wasting taxpayers’ money with an appeal of the trial verdict Xbox, and Khan faces similar criticism now following the resumption of his administrative case. Lulu Cheng Meservey, executive of Activision Blizzardtweeted to say that the company is “focused on collaborating with Microsoft to finalize the agreement”, and then add:

“As the FTC “Whether you use limited taxpayer resources is your decision.”

In April, the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA, for its acronym in English) announced its “Final Report” on the acquisition, citing competition concerns around cloud gaming in the United Kingdom. Since then, Microsoft has defeated the FTC in the courts, has won approval from the key regulator, the European Commission, and secured a deal with its console rival, sonyfor the provision of games Activision in PlayStation for a decade.

In August, Microsoft presented a new agreement with Activision Blizzard for review after the CMA confirmed that the original agreement was blocked. This revised deal involves the sale of cloud gaming rights to Activision to Ubisoftwhich would have the freedom to carry cloud versions of the games Activision Blizzard to any platform.

And finally, on September 22, the CMA announced that this new agreement addresses their previous concerns and “opens the door to approval of the agreement.” Microsoft It has until October 18 to complete the acquisition, which now seems inevitable.

The internal judge of the FTC will hear their arguments as to why they should not be allowed Microsoft buy Activision Blizzard 21 days after an appeals court determines whether the deal can go forward.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: Now please! You know what’s going to happen, let this soap opera end now.