President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky fears the failure of the planned counter-offensive of Kyiv troops on Russian positions. The newspaper wrote about it on April 20 financial times.

According to the author of the article, large-scale mobilization began in Ukraine in winter. However, Kyiv is still concerned that there will not be enough recruits to achieve the goal.

“The government expects that about 40 thousand soldiers will join the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. <...> But officials fear that this will not be enough, ”the article says.

Journalists speculate that the failure of the counteroffensive could prompt Ukraine’s Western allies to push Kyiv into negotiations with Moscow, which is what Zelenskiy fears the most.

On April 22, Oleg Soskin, a former adviser to President Leonid Kuchma, said that problems awaited the President of Ukraine if the counteroffensive failed. According to him, in connection with the forcing of a very difficult political, economic, financial, social and religious situation in Ukraine, the last thing that keeps the population from an internal explosion is the hope for an offensive.

On the same day, Foreign Policy, citing Ukrainian MP Oleksandra Ustinova, reported that Ukraine had postponed its counteroffensive due to a lack of the necessary weapons.

On the alleged offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which should begin in May, on March 15, the American newspaper Politico reported. It was noted that Ukraine is considering two offensive scenarios.

Moscow has repeatedly condemned the supply of arms to Ukraine. So, on January 16, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a new round of supplies to Ukraine of more advanced military equipment could “only drag out the whole story.”

The West stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.