Chinese billionaire Alibaba founder Jack Ma moved to Japan six months ago. This was reported by the Financial Times on Tuesday, November 29.

In Tokyo, Ma has visited hot springs, ski resorts, and has been collecting art and expanding his business interests, the paper said, citing people who know of his whereabouts.

Alibaba Group’s problems began after Jack Ma criticized Beijing’s financial policy. The Chinese authorities initiated an antitrust investigation as Beijing was alarmed by Alibaba’s media capabilities.

In April last year, Alibaba was fined $2.78 billion. The State Administration for Market Supervision of the People’s Republic of China said on April 10 that the fine was imposed due to violations of antitrust laws.

The company called the fine a warning and an incentive for other Internet platforms, as well as a “starting point” for the development of the corporation. This was stated in a letter from the company addressed to partners and customers.

Alibaba online retailer is China’s largest online marketplace and has been operating since 1999. The Group owns the international Internet sites Alibaba.com, AliExpress.com, Taobao.com, Tmall.com. As of 2020, Alibaba is the sixth largest brand in the world.