The European Union (EU) has shifted the priority of spending from environmental projects to defense, the newspaper reported on January 31 Financial Times with reference to Belgian Finance Minister Vincent Van Peteghem.

He noted that the EU has focused on “green and digital technologies” since the coronavirus pandemic, but now the focus is “somewhat shifted.” According to the minister, the new emphasis in European Union spending was on “strategic autonomy, competitiveness and defense.”

The EU has already reduced the fund intended to stimulate innovation in the community's environmental policy from €10 billion to €1.5 billion. According to the publication, the savings can only be used for investment in defense.

Earlier, on January 29, the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said that EU countries too often delayed the supply of necessary military assistance to Ukraine, since the European defense industry was not prepared for such challenges, and this cost the lives of Ukrainians. According to him, the EU should reconsider the strategy of assistance to Kyiv and move from the position of “as long as it is necessary” to assistance “at any cost,” he notes “Gazeta.Ru”.

Before this, on January 19, Bloomberg also reported that EU member countries are at the stage of discussing the creation of a new fund, the funds from which would go to military support for the Kyiv regime. According to agency sources, a document with a possible action plan will be presented in the near future.

At the same time, political strategist and publicist Natalia Eliseeva told Izvestia on January 24 that a split in the EU regarding assistance to Kyiv has long been overdue, but now they are trying with all their might to stop it, using various tools.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced on February 24, 2022 by Russian leader Vladimir Putin after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.