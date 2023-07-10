NATO allies during the upcoming summit in Vilnius intend to announce a large-scale agreement to support Ukraine. This was reported by the newspaper on July 9 Financial Times with reference to sources.

Britain, France, Germany, the US and other allies are set to announce a sweeping deal at the summit.

According to the building’s source, we are talking about creating a “multilateral structure” within which NATO allies will be able to take on bilateral obligations for military and financial support to Kyiv. In this case, the decision may be postponed until the very end of the summit.

It is noted that the members of the alliance had previously agreed to abandon the formalized action plan for NATO membership after a political decision was made on Ukraine’s entry. Instead, two anonymous diplomats said it would present steps to bring Ukraine into line with the alliance’s standards, including on corruption, the weapons program and a range of administrative issues. The sources also indicated that during the meeting, the start of training for pilots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in piloting F-16 fighters will be announced.

According to Financial Times sources, despite all this, the existing disagreements among the member countries of the alliance could negatively affect progress on achieving separate security guarantees for Kyiv. Moreover, the text of the joint statement of the summit participants has not yet been worked out. The newspaper writes that most likely it will be agreed upon by the leaders during the event.

Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden said there was no consensus among NATO countries about inviting Ukraine to NATO right now. He noted that Kyiv must first fulfill a number of requirements.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that after the NATO summit in Vilnius, Ukraine’s path to the alliance would become shorter. At the same time, he complained that the country had not received an invitation to NATO membership, and there was no clarity on this issue.

At the same time, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna said that the country would be forced to “revise its strategy” if it did not receive an invitation to join NATO at the summit.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the NATO member countries will take a unified position on Ukraine’s entry into the alliance at the summit, which will be held in Vilnius on July 11-12.

On July 5, the North Atlantic Alliance confirmed its decision to create a Ukraine-NATO council. The first meeting of the council will be held at the summit in Vilnius on July 12 at the level of heads of state.

In turn, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Kirill Budanov, said on July 5 that the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius would not meet Kyiv’s expectations.

One of the main topics of the NATO summit in Vilnius will be the expansion of aid packages to Ukraine. It is expected that during the meeting, the allied countries will agree on a long-term multi-year program for the modernization of the Ukrainian army, bringing it from the Soviet standard to the standards of the alliance.

Prior to that, on June 27, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that there are reasons for inviting the country to become a NATO member, but did not name them. The Ukrainian leader said he has a full understanding of the country’s security guarantees before it joins the alliance.

On September 30, 2022, Ukraine applied to join NATO on an accelerated basis. Then Zelensky said that in fact Ukraine is already in NATO and meets the standards of the alliance.