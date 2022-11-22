Warehouses in Bangladesh are piling up clothing as the West cuts imports. This is reported on November 22 by the newspaper Financial Times with reference to manufacturers and government officials.

“Everything has risen in price, so the clothing budget has shrunk. That’s why some brands, some importers have slowed down their orders.

It is noted that factories have already purchased materials for the manufacture of clothing in large quantities. At the same time, buyers are now asking to delay the delivery of products.

In addition, due to the increase in the price of gas imported into Bangladesh, there were interruptions in the supply of electricity. As a result, producers also suffer losses.

According to the newspaper, orders for the production of clothing were slowing down due to anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the West.

Bangladesh is the largest clothing importing country after China.

Earlier, on November 7, Bloomberg reported that electricity bills in Europe reached record levels, despite government support. It was clarified that European households are paying more than ever for electricity and natural gas.

On October 28, Olga Belenkaya, head of the macroeconomic analysis department at FG Finam, told Izvestia that the European economy was going through a difficult energy crisis. According to her, due to the reduction of pipeline deliveries of Russian gas to the European Union and a fourfold increase in gas prices, electricity bills have become a serious problem for the population and industry, especially such industries as fertilizers, metallurgy, chemistry, and engineering.

On April 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the refusal of a number of states from normal cooperation with the Russian side, as well as from part of the energy resources from the Russian Federation, dealt a blow to the economies of countries where inflation is now going through the roof.

Western countries are faced with rising energy and food prices after the imposition of sanctions against Russia. Western countries have increased sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation in connection with the conduct of a special operation to protect Donbass. However, the imposed restrictions have already led to serious consequences for the entire global economy.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.