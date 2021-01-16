The European Union intends to reduce the “dominance of the dollar” in the world market after the era of US President Donald Trump, writes Financial Times with reference to the project of the European Commission and sources.

It is noted that this issue will be raised a few days before the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden. On January 19, the project is planned to be accepted. It talks about the difficulties faced by the EU after Trump reinstated anti-Iranian sanctions.

In addition, the draft emphasizes the need to protect the EU from the consequences of “illegal extraterritorial use” of such measures.

According to a source in the EC, the years of Trump’s presidency have pointed to vulnerabilities in Europe, and now they must be addressed. In particular, we are talking about the place of the EU in the world, about the possibility of being an economic and financial power, comparable to its size, the interlocutor explained.

Earlier, several banks refused to do business with Trump. This happened after the riots staged by the supporters of the head of state in the building of the US Congress.

Recall that Biden’s inauguration will take place on January 20. Currently, fighters of the American National Guard guard the Capitol around the clock.