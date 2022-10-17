Allied relations between Washington and Riyadh are under threat due to the policies of the current US President Joe Biden. On Sunday, October 16, a journalist warned Financial Times Andrew England.

At the moment, the United States of America is considering options for retaliatory measures in connection with the decision of OPEC + to limit oil production, which allegedly indicates the solidarity of Saudi Arabia with the Russian Federation. Thus, proposals have already been made to ban the supply of weapons and to reconsider cooperation in the field of security.

It is noted that if the American leader decides to implement his threats, Washington may lose a valuable ally.

Diplomats and analysts interviewed by the FT agree that ties with Riyadh should not be severed. At least now, when Saudi Arabia is largely helping the US maintain a balance of power in the Middle East against Iran.

Earlier in the day, Saudi Defense Minister Khaled bin Salman Al Saud said that Riyadh did not side with Moscow when deciding to cut oil production. According to him, this step, unanimously approved by the OPEC countries, was purely economic.

On October 12, President Biden announced US action on Saudi Arabia following the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production as it demonstrates that Saudi Arabia is aligning its energy policy with Russia.

Later, on October 15, it became known that US Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany asked Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to initiate an investigation into the pressure exerted by the administration of President Joe Biden on Saudi Arabia in order to postpone oil production cuts as part of the OPEC + decision until the midterm elections.

On October 5, the OPEC+ countries agreed to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day starting in November of this year. As Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted on October 6, such a measure is aimed at stabilizing the oil market. Senator Chris Murphy, commenting on this decision, noted that after the Saudis sided with Russia and OPEC +, President Biden should “reconsider relations with Saudi Arabia.”