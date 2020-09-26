The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has taken a big step to make the use of mustard oil safe. It has banned the mixing of mustard oil with other vegetable oils from October 1, 2020.

The new FSSAI decision is part of the exercise to ensure the purity of mustard oil. He has decided after the instructions of the Central Government. It is believed that this will prevent adulteration of mustard oil, especially for domestic use.

New order of FSSAI

According to the FSSAI order, “After considering the central government has ordered FSSAI to stop mixing in mustard oil. The purpose of which is to promote the production and sale of pure mustard oil for domestic use. FSSAI The decision has been taken keeping in mind the interest of the people. Mixed vegetable oil will not be allowed to be produced with mustard oil from October 1, 2020.

Due to the time spent in framing the rules and guidelines, the FSSAI has decided to conduct the Regulation and Restricted Draft on sale from October 1, 2020. According to his guideline, the composition of mustard oil used for domestic purpose will be changed.

It is said that FSSAI was supervised to stop the sale of adulterated mustard oil across the country. The purpose of the investigation was to ensure the sale of pure mustard oil. In addition to monitoring and investigation, the FSSAI has advised the food commissioners to check the presence of elemental element in mustard oil.

Originol is commonly added to other edible oil production units and vegetable oil refineries. The new FSSAI exercise will prevent the use of rice bran oil in mustard oil packs. In which there is a lot of originol and it is used as a mixture of mixed mustard oil.

