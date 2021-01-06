Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has cut the trans fat level of food items. It has reduced the new quantity of trans fatty acids from 5 percent to 3 percent through an amendment. The new regulation became effective immediately. FSSAI introduced a contract a year ago to reduce the amount of trans fatty acids in oils and fats for 2021. According to the World Health Organization, about 5.4 lakh deaths occur every year due to the consumption of trans fatty acids.

What does FSSAI’s new notification say?

According to the notification, from 1 January 2021, the maximum limit of trans fat acid in oil and fat will not be more than 3 percent in weight. By the year 2022, the churn continues to reduce the current projected limit of 5 percent to 2 percent. However, the new rule became effective immediately. Earlier, industrial organizations were called upon to walk with the World Health Organization in 2018. In 2011, regulation was passed for the first time in India. In it, the target was to increase the amount of trans fatty acids in oils and fats by 10 percent. After that, the intention was to reduce the quantity to 5 percent in 2015 in a phased manner.

Why is trans fatty acid harmful for health

The FSSAI notified a new amendment in this regard on 29 December. A year ago, a bill was introduced to advise the parties involved in the case. The amended regulation will apply to eating refine oil, vegetable, margarine and other cooking mediums. Let me tell you that there is a greater risk of death from heart attacks and coronary artery disease from trans fats. The World Health Organization has called for the elimination of trans fats by 2023 internationally. According to the World Health Organization, trans fat or trans-fatty acids are unsaturated fatty acids that come from either natural or industrial sources.

Naturally, trans fats are obtained from cows and sheep while industrially produced trans fats are produced under industrial process. A higher level of C reactive protein is found in those who eat more trans fats. This means that whenever there is inflammation in the body, there will be a possibility of this protein growing in the blood. In addition, the consumption of trans fat is also associated with poor recall and greater risk of dementia.

