The Federal Security Service (FSO) responded to data on the protection of the territory of the palace in the area of ​​Cape Idokopas in Gelendzhik, the ownership of which is attributed to Russian President Vladimir Putin. This was reported by RBC.

FSO representatives noted that in the Gelendzhik area there are no objects protected by the department and no restrictions apply.

Earlier, the Federal Security Service (FSB) explained the existence of a no-fly zone over the palace. As told in the special service, a number of countries, including members of the NATO bloc, began to show interest in the territory where the “border outpost of the FSB border department in the Krasnodar Territory” is located. The flight ban was established by order of the Ministry of Transport dated July 24, 2020, and already in October 2020, the administrative complex of the outpost was put into operation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on the information that appeared, accused the authors of the investigation about the palace in Gelendzhik of brainwashing the Russians. “They put everything together and put it on the Internet to brainwash people, our citizens,” he said.

The press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov called the publications about the palace “pseudo disclosures and information attacks”, as well as “quality cranberries.” According to him, the palace belongs to one or more businessmen, but the Kremlin “considers it incorrect” to disclose their names.